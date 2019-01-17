SPOKANE, Wash. — Three marches centered around the ideas of civil rights, unity and activism will make their way through Spokane over four days.

The Indigenous People’s Day March comes first, followed by the Women’s March and Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally and march.

More than 1,200 people plan to attend the Women's March, according to the Facebook event. Several hundred are expected at the other two marches.

Here is what those planning on attending the marches need to know.

Indigenous Peoples March, Friday, Jan. 18

March from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting at the Spokane Tribal Gathering Place next to city hall

Held in “support of the many environmental activists, traditional wisdom-keepers, organizers, tribal leaders, social entrepreneurs, artists, educators, innovators and change makers working to give voice to the rights of Indigenous peoples”

Occurring in conjunction with the national march in Washington, D.C.

Women’s March, Saturday, Jan. 19

Third annual Women’s March and rally in Spokane

Starting at the Convention Center near the Opera House

Doors open at 10 a.m.

Rally begins at noon

March line-up begins at 1 p.m. with route through downtown and post-march activities continue until 3 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Rally and March, Monday, Jan. 21

Hosted by Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center

A rally starts at 10 a.m. at the Spokane Convention Center and the unity march follows with a route through downtown

The march will be followed by a resource fair at the Convention Center

No backpacks allowed at the march and rally for safety reasons

