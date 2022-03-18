March 31 deadline for removal of studded tires

Washington transportation officials are reminding drivers that they have until March 31 to remove their studded tires.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington transportation officials are reminding drivers that they have until Thursday, March 31, to remove their studded tires.

Studded tires are legal in Washington from Nov. 1 to March 31.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) encourages drivers to remove studded tires before the deadline in order to avoid a $136 fine, starting Friday, April 1.

According to a WSDOT statement, removing studded tires right after winter helps preserve state roadways as they damage the pavement.

While late-season storms are possible in the mountain passes, there are no forecasted statewide conditions that would call for an extension of the deadline.

WSDOT recommends mountain travel drivers to use approved traction tires and carry chains, if necessary.

Oregon also has a March 31 deadline for studded tire removal.