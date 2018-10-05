SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane firefighter said someone spit in his face while he was on duty, and now he’s taking action.

Court documents say James Flaighle spit in a Spokane firefighter’s face in April while taking him to Deaconess hospital for extreme intoxication.

Flaighle was subsequently charged with third degree assault.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said this isn’t the first time firefighters have had to deal with this kind of assault while responding to an incident.

“I’ve been spit at. I’ve been bitten around my vest,” Schaeffer said. “Obviously none of the people in this organization signed up to be subject to that kind of abuse. But at the same time, those actions that people are taking aren’t premeditated. Often times it’s a situational occurrence.”

Police officers have also had their share of these type of assaults while on duty. Spokane Police Department Sergeant Dan Waters said one incident forced an officer to retire.

“He got kicked in the chest by a suspect,” Waters said. “But what happened is when he fell, his foot got caught on a parking curb. He got a compound fracture and was never able to return to work.”

Waters said officers are expected to handle these kind of situations “reasonably.”

“Just like the average citizens, an officer can protect themselves,” he said. “The standard is reasonable – we have to respond reasonably, and if someone pushes us, it’s not reasonable to punch.”

Schaeffer agreed, adding that how a responder handles the assault while on duty often depends on the situation.

“Firefighters are sworn to protect the public,” he said. “Often times when a person is posing a threat to the responders, they’re posing a threat to themselves. So they really have to gauge the situation.”

