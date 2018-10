SPOKANE, Wash. — One man sustained life-threatening injuries after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on North Division Street by East Gordon Avenue.

The accident happened near East Kiernan Avenue.

Authorities describe the pedestrian as a man in his 60s. Officials said the driver is cooperating.

North Division was closed for several hours on Thursday night but has reopened as of Friday morning.,

This is an ongoing investigation.

