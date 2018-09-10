CHATTAROY, Wash — A man suffered life-threatening after a reported explosion in Chattaroy Monday night.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane County Fire District 4 were called to the scene in the 35800 block of North Waldrons Lane for a report of a man being injured in a gunpowder explosion.

The man was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. Officials said he was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

As of 8:00 p.m. Spokane County deputies were still on scene investigating what happened.

