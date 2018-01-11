SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers responded to North Central High School Wednesday afternoon after a man in his 20’s was stabbed nearby. Officers arrived at the scene and did not locate anybody involved. A witness in the area said the victim started walking westbound, the Spokane Police Department said.

Officers located the victim a couple of blocks away. He received medical treatment at the scene and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds, according to officers.

The victim was not a student at the high school.

The victim was stabbed at a nearby location and then walked through the school grounds. He did not provide an exact location or the circumstances around the stabbing, officers said.

Officers are currently following leads to see if a possible suspect can be located.

The Police Department is asking that if anybody knows more information about this incident to call Crime Check at 456-2233, reference report number 2018-20217662.

