CHATTAROY, Wash. — A man suffered life-threatening after a reported explosion in Chattaroy Monday night.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane County Fire District 4 were called to the scene in the 35800 block of North Waldrons Lane for a report of a man being injured in a gunpowder explosion.

Witnesses said the 59-year-old male was attempting to make an explosive device when it unexpectedly detonated, according to SCSO officials. The male reportedly has mental health issues and may not have been taking his medications. He also appeared to be paranoid.

Officials said the man's intentions are unknown.

The man was taken to the hospital by Life Flight. Officials said he was conscious when he was taken to the hospital. As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, he was listed in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

