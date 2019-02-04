SPOKANE, Wash. — A collision involving a Spokane County Sheriff's Office vehicle and an SUV at the intersect of US 2 and Farewell Road in Spokane on Tuesday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol Spokesman Franklin Sweet, the collision happened at 10:33 a.m. Julian Covella, a 33-year-old deputy, was in a marked 2013 Ford Taurus with his lights and sirens on at the time of the crash.

The other vehicle involved, a 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 79-year-old Howard Auringer of Mead, failed to yield to Covella, according to Sweet.

Auringer sustained and undisclosed injury and was transported to Providence Holy Family Hospital, according to Sweet.

KREM Photojournalist Brett Allbery went to the scene and said it was cleared just before noon.

SCSO Crash April 2, 2019

Brett Allbery/KREM

SCSO Crash April 2, 2019

Brett Allbery/KREM

SCSO Crash April 2, 2019

Brett Allbery/KREM