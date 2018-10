SPOKANE, Wash. — Northbound Division Street by East Gordon Avenue is closed Thursday night due to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident. The accident happened near East Kiernan Avenue.

Spokane Police said the pedestrian has sustained life-threatening injuries. Authorities describe the pedestrian as a man in his 60s. Officials said the driver is cooperating.

Officials estimate the roads to be closed for a few more hours.

This is a developing story.

