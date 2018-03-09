SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is in critical condition after he drove his moped on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a stopped vehicle Sunday evening, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Police said a man was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Nevada Street near the Nevada and North Foothills Drive intersection when another vehicle noticed him on the wrong side of the road. The vehicle came to a complete stop, but police said the man driving the moped continued to drive.

He hit the vehicle and was ejected from the moped, landing about 20 feet away from the crash.

The man was transported to the hospital and was in critical condition Sunday night.

The man was reportedly driving the moped on a suspended license.

Police said there were no charges filed yet as of Sunday night.

This is an ongoing investigation.

