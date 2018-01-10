SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Traffic Unit investigators are looking for information about an injured pedestrian who was found lying in the roadway near the intersection of East Buckeye and North Barker Road on Friday.

Spokane Valley deputies were called to the area at 12:50 p.m. for a report of an injured man lying in the road, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the 29-year-old pedestrian sustained serious but is expected to survive.

Authorities said the pedestrian told them he was hit by a car but was unable to provide a description or any additional information about what happened. He was then taken to the hospital.

Investigators said they did not locate any glass, plastic or skid marks at the scene and they are asking for the public’s help as they try to find out what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal Jeff Welton at 509-477-3237 and reference #10136776.

