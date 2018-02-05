SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol arrested Jason Borseth, 38, who detectives said showed up at a Spokane 7 Eleven in July 2016 planning to meet a mother soliciting sex with her children.

Borseth was found guilty Tuesday of attempted first degree rape of a child, commercial sex abuse, and possession of controlled substances.

Back in 2016, detectives received an email from someone called “Jason B” to an undercover email account. It was in response to a Craigslist ad detectives had posted two hours prior.

Detectives were posing as a mother offering sex with her three children ages six, 11 and 12. The post was part of a bigger sex sting operation.

The email contained two photo attachments of Borseth. One was of him fully nude.

Detectives then sent text messages to Borseth to a number he provided.

In the text exchange, Borseth said he was not connected to police and asked about the mother’s female children. He also asked for pictures of the 11-year-old child and asked to meet the mother.

Posing as the mother, detectives told Borseth to talk to them on the phone before meeting.

Detectives asked Borseth to provide gifts during their meet up. Borseth asked if the mother got high and offered to provide methamphetamine. He also offered to perform sexual acts with the mother.

PREVIOUS: Documents reveal more info about Spokane sex sting arrest

Borseth eventually agreed to speak on the phone to discuss the drug and commercial sex with a minor transaction.

Two detectives played the roles of the mother and 11-year-old child.

The phone conversation was recorded with an authorization. During the call, they went over the rules for the meeting.

Borseth agreed to provide cash and methamphetamine for the sex acts with the 11-year-old.

At approximately 8:27 p.m. Borseth showed up at the 7 Eleven near North Argonne Road and East Bridgeport Avenue in Millwood. This was where he was directed to go to await directions to the arrest location.

At 8:38 p.m., Borseth stated he was outside of the arrest location. He eventually walked into the location and was arrested at 8:41 p.m.

Borseth had condoms, lubricant, a male enhancement pill, syringes, a scale, cotton balls and clear baggies with suspected methamphetamine on his person.

Borseth was interviewed by detectives at the time of his arrest. He stated he would never have sex with a child but rather came to have sex with the mother. Borseth admitted to taking meth in the morning and was planning to do it again with the mother. He denied all texts where he specifically talked about sex with the daughter. He also admitted some of what he was doing was bad.

Borseth’s sentencing is set for June 14.

© 2018 KREM