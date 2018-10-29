SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police officials said they pulled a man out from underneath a sidewalk in downtown Spokane Monday afternoon.

Officials said someone saw the man, later identified as 22-year-old Casey Thompson, crawl under a sidewalk grate just before 11 a.m. near 2nd Avenue and Stevens Avenue and called police. They said there is high voltage power below the sidewalk.

Spokane Police Officer John O'Brien said officers tried to negotiate with Thompson to come back up the ladder but he not comply or engage in much conversation.

The Spokane Fire Department and Avista responded to the area to help officers in Thompson's removal.

According to O'Brien, Avista told police it was unsafe to enter the confined space with the power supply on. Power was shut down from Post Street to North Division Street and Riverside Avenue to Third Avenue for about 10 minutes.

Thompson was taken into custody around 12:15 p.m. O'Brien said he was in possession of some brass threaded caps used on Avista utility equipment.

Thompson was transported and booked into jail for first degree malicious mischief.

