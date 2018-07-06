SPOKANE, Wash. -- A 45-year-old burglary suspect asked to have his bond reduced in court Thursday afternoon, and a judge agreed, but then things took a strange turn.

Spokane Police started investigating William Lister, 45, in early May after receiving information he was committing burglaries around the area. On Thursday, Lister's attorney asked the judge to reduce his $100,000 bond to $20,000. Judge Triplet considered the fact that Lister has a 30-year criminal history with 16 felony convictions including second degree manslaughter and failing to appear in court four times. But, that’s not all the judge had to consider.

Lister’s defense attorney told the judge that there is another man who claims he committed the burglaries, not Lister. The state argued that the evidence points to Lister.

"This is a case where the PAC team was literally watching Mr. Lister because he's such a threat to the community that they need to get him off the streets. So, they followed him to the burglary. They watched him commit the burglary and watched him go back home and went and got a warrant to search his home for the property stolen in the burglary. They found that property--they arrested Mr. Lister," the prosecuting attorney said.

The judge later decided to cut Lister's bond in half to $50,000.

Charity Sirmans said she is a previous victim of Lister's burglaries from 2016. She said the thought of Lister potentially back on the streets doesn't sit well with her either.

"It's a little frustrating knowing that he has been arrested nine times for the same thing since 2015," Sirmans said.

Lister remains the primary suspect in the string of alleged burglaries around Spokane. His trial is set to begin July 16.



