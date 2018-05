SPOKANE, Wash.-- The Spokane Fire Department confirmed that one adult male runner collapsed and died on the Bloomsday course today.

The man was identified as a 72-year-old male.

The runner collapsed on Broadway and Adams by the court house.

Calls to the paramedics came shortly before 1:00 p.m.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and gave him CPR.

This is a developing story.

#BREAKING @SpokaneFire confirms a #Bloomsday runner collapsed and died on the course today. I’m told victim was an adult male. Pronounced dead on course. — Ryan Simms (@KREMRyan) May 7, 2018

© 2018 KREM