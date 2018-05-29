SPOKANE, Wash. -- Whitman County Sheriff's office arrested three people from Spokane after a traffic stop with a stolen vehicle turned into a high-speed chase.

Turns out one of the suspects has a long criminal history in both Whitman County and Spokane County.

According to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, Palouse Police officers located the stolen vehicle near the intersection of Main Street and Grand Avenue in Pullman. Police tried to pull over the vehicle and the three people inside. Officials said the driver sped off leading police on a high-speed chase for ten miles through country road. The truck eventually pulled over due to mechanical problems. Then, law enforcement arrested Austin Navarro, Elza Godun, and Derrick Bonato. They all face several charges including possession of controlled substances and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The name Derrick Bonato seemed pretty familiar and it turns out KREM 2 has done quite a few stories about Bonato's criminal activity.

In 2017, KREM 2 News was on scene when Bonato barricaded himself inside a North Spokane home with a rifle.This resulted in a seven hour standoff with Spokane Police. Bonato was eventually arrested without incident.

In 2016, Spokane Police arrested Bonato as a suspect in a fatal stabbing at the West Wynn Motel. Bonato was investigated for a second-degree murder charge.

KREM 2 also learned Bonato was arrested in 2008 in Whitman County for 1st degree child molestation. Bonato never served time for the second-degree murder or child molestation investigations. KREM 2 found out that's because the charges were never filed.

Bonato and the two other suspects arrested in Whitman County Saturday made their first appearances in court Tuesday.

© 2018 KREM