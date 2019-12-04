SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man for cutting a bus passenger's throat with a box-cutter after he fled the scene Friday morning.

At about 9:10 a.m., Spokane Valley deputies responded to citizen reports about a sign on a Spokane Transit Authority bus that read, "Call Police," according to Corporal Mark Gregory with the Spokane Valley Police Department.

The bus had pulled over at the intersection of Appleway and Elizabeth in Spokane Valley.

When deputies arrived, the bus driver told them a man, later identified as 50-year-old Paul D. Mattingly, cut the throat of another passenger. The suspect had walked off the bus once it stopped before the deputy arrived, Gregory said.

The deputy spoke with the victim and checked his minor injuries. The victim told the deputy the suspect attacked him unprovoked, then gave his description, which way he went and that he was armed with a knife of some sort.

While the victim received medical treatment, another deputy went looking for the suspect. Turning south on Coleman from Appleway, the deputy saw a man waving at him near 2nd Avenue, Gregory said.

When the deputy pulled up to the man, he saw the suspect lying on the ground close by. The suspect declined to answer questions and the deputy detained him.

During a search for weapons, a dark-colored folding knife/boxcutter, wrapped in a bandanna, was found in his pocket. A witness to the assault identified Mattingly as the suspect, Gregory said.

Mattingly was taken and booked into the Spokane Co. Jail for Felony Assault in the First Degree.