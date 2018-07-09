SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of shooting two people Thursday night in North Spokane said he was attacked before the shooting.

Jeremy Mallgren, 32, made his first court appearance Friday afternoon for two counts of first degree assault. A judge set his bond at $500,000.

Court documents said Brendan McGuire and Deeann Stephens were parked on North Calispel Street near West Carlisle. McGuire said he got out of his car to give his dogs water, according to court documents. He told investigators when he got out of the car he noticed a man, later identified as Mallgren, filming him and he did not like this, so he punched Mallgren in the face, court documents said. Court documents said Mallgren got up off the ground and went back in his home and came out with an assault style rifle. Stephens and the dogs were still in the car. McGuire said they yelled at each other and he got back in his car and began driving away when heard three to four gunshots. Court documents said McGuire was shot in the back and had a cut on his head and Stephens had gunshot wounds to the upper right side of her back, right shoulder and right hip.

PREVIOUS: Woman shot in torso, seriously injured in North Spokane shooting

Investigators also spoke to another person who was living in the house who said Mallgren was concerned about a home just north of theirs that they believe is a drug house. Court documents said the two were advised by police to record suspicious activity by taking pictures and video. Court documents said Mallgren saw a suspicious car to the north of their home and went outside with his phone and took pictures of the car.

When police arrived on scene, they found what appeared to be rifle shell casings similar to a 7.62 caliber in the front yard. Then, they interviewed Mallgren and another person living in the home. Mallgren told police, “I was attacked.”

Investigators then got a search warrant for the home. Mallgren asked for a lawyer. He was later arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

© 2018 KREM