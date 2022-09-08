Major Crimes detectives requesting help in identifying body found in Spokane River

The body was originally discovered on Aug. 11, 2022 around 5 p.m. after a paddle boarder found the remains submerged in the Spokane River.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced that Major Crimes Detectives and the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office are requesting the public's help in identifying a body found in the Spokane River.

The body was originally discovered on Aug. 11, 2022 around 5 p.m. after a paddleboarder found the remains submerged in the Spokane River downstream of W. Rifle Club Rd. According to the sheriff's office, the remains were recovered by the office's dive team the next day.

The sheriff's office says the body appears to have been underwater for several months, which is hindering their ability to confirm its identity. The body reportedly displays a tattoo of a woman's face in a sombrero-style hat below and to the right on the upper left arm.

In addition, another tattoo displaying writing and other art can be found in the inner right arm. Two wristbands were also recovered from the body, one depicting the words "Honey Kissing" and the other with 'SOLDIER OF SOBRIETY" and "COOL CATS."

Anyone who recognizes these tattoos or wristbands and has any other information on the body can call Detective N. Bohanek at (509) 477-3223, reference #10104844.

