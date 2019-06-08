SPOKANE, Wash.-- Spokane County's voting process became a lot smoother once mail-in ballots entered the picture.

20 days before each election, registered voters have the option of mailing in their ballots and this option has proven beneficial.

“Really what we're seeing with the vote-by-mail is that voters get their ballots ahead of time and have the opportunity to study the issues, learn about the candidate and make an informed decision,” County Auditor Vicky Dalton said

This kind of voting contributes to a turnout that represents the actual views of those who live in the area.

One major change in this year's election is same-day registration. In years past, those who aren't registered to vote in the state of Washington can go to their local precinct, fill out some papers, and receive a ballot to submit.

Ballots that are mailed out the day of the election will still be considered valid regardless of the day it gets in, as long as it’s postmarked. Any other ballot can be dropped off at voter precincts until 8:00 p.m.

To ensure each vote is counted properly, every ballot that the city receives is verified by a signature on the envelope.