Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge closes due to safety concerns

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Pedestrians who use the bridge at Magnolia Street near Liberty Park to walk, bike, or roll over I-90 will need to use alternate routes starting Wednesday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the decision to close the bridge was made as a precaution for public safety to all pedestrians and scheduled the removal of the bridge for a future date.

Bridge preservation crews performed an inspection on Jan. 9 and uncovered concerns surrounding the bridge hinges at both the north and south ends, which hold the center span of the structure over I-90. On top of the bridge hinge safety concerns, the bridge deck surface that pedestrians use to bike, walk and roll on has significantly deteriorated.

The pedestrian bridge was first built in 1969 and was set to be replaced as part of the North Spokane Corridor connection to I-90 later this decade. Repairs had been previously made to the bridge but have now deteriorated.

An emergency contract will be executed to remove the center span of the bridge over I-90 and demolish the remaining portion of the pedestrian bridge near 2nd and 3rd Avenues. Once the emergency contract is executed, a date will be set to remove and demolish the bridge.

Here are the accessible detour option routes for pedestrians between 2nd and 3rd avenues:

Two options exist for those needing to travel between 2nd and 3rd Avenues. Travelers can head south on Magnolia Street, west on 4th Avenue, west onto Liberty Park Place, under I-90, travel north on Perry Street, back east on Pacific Avenue and south onto Magnolia Street.

The second option is to travel south on Magnolia Street to 5th Avenue, east to Altamont Street, north on Altamont Street, west onto Pacific Avenue and south on Magnolia Street.

Heads up that our bridge crew will be permanently CLOSING the Magnolia Street pedestrian overcrossing I-90 in the East Central Neighborhood of Spokane at 8am, tomorrow. The bridge has deteriorated beyond repair and will go under emergency contract to be removed. pic.twitter.com/DrHVamwvci — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 31, 2023

