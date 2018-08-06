SPOKANE, Wash. -- A local hobby shop is hosting a Magic the Gathering tournament this weekend to help raise money for the family of a baby who has undergone multiple heart surgeries.

Ryan Hendershot and Sara Toner, who was about 30 weeks pregnant, found out March 28 their son, Tyler Lee, had Hypo Plastic Left Heart Syndrome. This means the left side of his heart was not developing correctly and it is a pretty rare disorder. Doctors then decided to fix baby Tyler’s heart while he was still in the womb. Hendershot said doctors him that 186 of these surgeries have been done since 2001. The surgery was successful and he was born May 21. Since then, he has undergone three more surgeries.

Ryan is a big fan of Magic the Gathering and he had gone to Gamer’s Haven to sell his cards. But the owner, Bob Kelley, told him to keep them and offered to host a tournament.

The tournament starts Friday at 6:00 p.m. Then on Saturday and Sunday, tournaments begin at 10:00 a.m. All of the money raised will go to the family to help with medical costs. If you cannot make it to the tournament, you can buy a raffle ticket for $75 to have a chance to win an uncut foil Dominaria Sheet of Magic cards and some revised packs.

You can also donate to their YouCaring fund as well.

