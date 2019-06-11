SPOKANE, Wash. — The Madonna stained glass display is returning to downtown Spokane.

For decades the piece of art lived right in the middle of the city. Now it has a new, permanent home.

The glass will be displayed on the side of the Cathedral Plaza Apartments. It was last hung up there three years ago.

Its former location was the outside of Macy’s, but construction forced it to be moved elsewhere. Now it’s finally making its return, just in time for the holiday season.

Before being moved, the stained glass was a staple in the city for over 50 years.

Right now each panel is being moved to the roof for its assembly and a special structure to support it is being built.

When it’s fully pieced back together it will stretch 47 feet high.

On November 22nd, there will be a special unveiling.

