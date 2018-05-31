SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police believe a fire at an apartment that injured two people may have been arson.

On Friday around 11:30 p.m., crews from the Spokane Fire Department were called to a fire at 1203 W. 5th Ave. Initial calls were from neighbors down the street who said they could see flames coming from the window of one of the rooms, officials said.

Court documents said a woman was taken out of one of the apartments with severe burns to her arms and had seared lungs. She was later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Another tenant was injured while trying to put out the fire before fire crews arrived, court documents said.

According to court documents, a witness told police he heard what he thought was an argument in a neighboring apartment then he heard a woman yelling for help in one of the rooms in his apartment. He said the fire started in the bedroom where the woman came out of. The witness said he did not know who the woman was and he thought another man was also involved. The witness told officers that he also had dementia.

