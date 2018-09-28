SPOKANE, Wash. — Lutheran Community Services Northwest will host a gathering and discussion for survivors of all forms of trauma or crime about how to best support one another.

In the wake of Bill Cosby’s sentencing for sexual assault and the Senate Judiciary Committee’s questioning of Judge Brett Kavanaugh about allegations of sexual assault, the crime victim service center scheduled Survivor and LCS Alumni Gathering to show support for survivors and the #WhyIDidntReport movement.

The event will take place Oct. 10 at LCSNW’s office on west Sprague Ave. LCSNW will post an agenda on the event’s Facebook page. You can also visit their website to learn more about LCSNW’s mission and resources they provide.

