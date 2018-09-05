SPOKANE, Wash. – It is not every day your teacher meets the president and hands him letters you and your classmates wrote about growing up as a refugee in this country.

But for 45 Joel E. Ferris High School students, it became a reality last week. Their teacher, Mandy Manning, was recently named National Teacher of the Year and last Wednesday was welcomed at a White House reception by the president himself.

Manning works at the Newcomer Center at FHS, which specializes in English language development for newly arrived refugee and immigrant students and serves as their entry into American high school culture.

When she met President Donald Trump, Manning presented him with an envelope filled with her students’ letters.

For some students, it was about sharing their own personal experiences of being refugees. They wrote to president Trump about how long it took their families to arrive in the United States. Others asked that the U.S. keep its doors open.

One student, Ali Jumah from Iraq, sought asylum in Turkey while waiting patiently to immigrate here.

“You are a person living in Turkey and you wait for years for one call,” he said.

Another student echoed Jumah’s sentiments.

“Then we came to the United States of America hoping for a better and safe and peaceful life,” Sultan Alzouabi, from Syria, said.

18-year-old Neroz Omar from Syria is deaf but said through an interpreter she was so excited as she watched Manning deliver the letters to the Commander in Chief.

“I was so excited,” she said. “She got to meet the president!”

“Thank you, Mr. President, for the spectacular opportunity which is hearing from me and reading my letter,” Alzouabi.

Trump has taken a hardline approach to both legal and illegal immigration and for a period suspended the U.S. refugee program. During his campaign he compared refugees fleeing war-torn Syria to a Trojan Horse carrying would-be terrorists and proposed banning Muslims from entering the country.

Manning herself said it was a bit disappointing the president had not mentioned refugees or immigrants during his speech at the reception.

“I have to admit my heart fell just a little bit, but I felt sure that I was going to have an opportunity to share,” she said. “So my purpose was definitely to send a message to my students that they matter. I have had several opportunities to share my students' stories, and so regardless of what happens, it's been a lovely outcome.”

Tune in Wednesday morning on KREM 2 to hear more from Manning about her experience in Washington D.C. and how she hopes to use her new title for the next year.

© 2018 KREM