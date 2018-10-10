SPOKANE, Wash — For the last couple of years the local non-profit, SNAP, has teamed up with Sturm Heating and Air Conditioning to give a person in need the gift of heat ahead of the winter season.

It's something many of us take for granted. When it gets cold in your house or apartment you turn on the heat.

For some in our community, that is not the case, that's where SNAP aims to help with things like energy assistance.

David Kelley said his furnace had worked properly for over 50 years. This changed last winter.

"Well, I turned it on and I wasn't getting no heat so I knew something was wrong and that's what it was - the furnace was shot,” Kelley said.

The Vietnam veteran's source of heat was gone. Kelley didn't have the cash to buy a new furnace, so he did his best to get by until the warmer weather returned then, he turned to SNAP for help.

“We're just trying to help people just get by during what might be another rough winter,” Craig Howard of SNAP said.

Howard said the non-profit helped nearly 49,000 people in the area last year alone through 30 different programs including energy assistance.

Their ability to help depends largely on funding, in this case, SNAP couldn't provide a new furnace for David.That's where Sturm Heating and Air Conditioning stepped in.

“We need help filling those gaps and Sturm has stepped up to do that.. it's pretty amazing," Howard said.

Shawn Adam is Sturm's President. He said it is all about giving back to the community and to a veteran who's given so much to our country.

"Hopefully this will brighten his day," Adam said. “For the last couple of years we've done a fair amount of veterans who have served for our country and that makes us feel really good that we're able to help them out too."

As for David, he's thankful for the help and thankful he won't spend another winter in the cold.

“I think it's great. I'm really thankful for it... I really am because this ... I couldn't afford it.. I couldn't afford to get one..that's why it's been this long," Kelley said.

