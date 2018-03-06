SPOKANE, Wash. – Russell Elderd got Ruby as a companion when he needed a wheelchair three years ago.

The Chihuahua has been by his side ever since.

But after eating breakfast at Golden Coral on Friday, Ruby jumped off Elderd’s lap and ran out onto Division. Because Elderd was in his wheelchair, he wasn't able to go run after Ruby, who sprinted down the busy street.

He and his family have been searching nonstop since the pup ran away.

“Going a couple of blocks and yelling her name hoping she will show up and hear my voice. She is my everything,” Elderd said. “I have only had two pets and she's the second one I have ever had in my life. She means a lot.”

Russell has put up flyers around the Golden Coral on Division hoping someone will find his lost dog.

If you have seen this dog or have any information, please call (509) 216-0074.

© 2018 KREM