SPOKANE, Wash. -- A local man created a bed to help protect animals in case of an accident.

It's called the Sling Bed. It was created with animal and passenger safety in mind. It attaches to the headrests of the front and back seats. It also attaches to the car seat loops. The animals then sit inside the bed.

In an event of a small crash, the dogs will be protected if the car shifts back and forth. John Adrain said he used this sling bed for his dogs. Back in August, he said he was rear-ended, and the sling bed helped protect his dogs. He said he hopes he can help others do the same.

There are multiple zippers on the bed. One is in the middle. It unzips so you can have access to the animals from the front seat. There are also zippers that go left to right. The bed is adjustable in size. It is made from vinyl, so messy dog and cat hair is not a problem. You can also high pressure wash it at a car wash.

The Sling Bed costs $300 dollars. It is tailor made to fit. Custom beds cost an additional $150. You can find a link to buy one here.

