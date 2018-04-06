SPOKANE, Wash. -- Local law enforcement agencies teamed up to arrest nine people accused of sexually targeting children in Spokane County.

"Operation Net Nanny" brings over 60 officers from various law enforcement agencies together to proactively target those people involved in child abuse and child exploitation via the internet. The most recent operation in Spokane County is the 12th operation around the state since August of 2015.

Washington State Patrol troopers said, in addition to the identified suspects, four suspects have been recognized as having access to over 10 children at risk of being abused.

Undercover law enforcement officers communicated on the internet with people interested in having sex with children. The operation generated hundreds of responses. The would-be perpetrators who were arrested over the three-day operation traveled to meet with undercover detectives posing as young girls and boys with the intent to engage in sexual activity with children younger than 13-years-old.

Below are those arrested in the most recent Net Nanny operation. The suspects were arrested on various charges, including, but not limited to, first degree child rape, commercial sexual abuse of a minor, possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and communication with a minor for immoral purposes. WSP did not clarify which or how many charges each suspect faces.

Suspects:

• Fire F. Carrol, 30, of Spokane

• Kyle J. Dettorre, 30, of Spokane Valley

• Dustin R. Harbour, 33, of Spokane

• Pierce M. Schober, 43, of Spokane

• Jeffrey M. Kvasnicka, 44, of Spokane

• John E. Cotton, 49, of Spokane

• Wesley M. Calhou, 26, of Spokane Valley

• Jeff L. Raymer, 42, of Spokane

• Robert M. Brogdon, 40, of Spokane

Follow-up investigations are underway to identify those children and arrange for the appropriate assistance for any abuse they may have been exposed to, according to WSP.

