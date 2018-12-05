SPOKANE, Wash. – Behind the beginnings of Bridge Press Cellars is a beautiful love story.

“She was a Downtown girl and I was a Valley guy,” Brian Padrta said.

Melody Padrta was at Lewis and Clark. Brian was at U-High. What brought them together would become their legacy.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

“There was a bridge tournament here at the Ridpath Hotel and we were both caddies for that weekend,” Melody explained.

The couple says it was love at first sight.

“He was really cute and he was a wrestler,” Melody said.

“I had way better hair then,” Brian replied.

Many high school dances later the couple got married at 20 and 21.

“We have been together ever since,” Melody said.

When they decided to open a winery, Bridge Press Cellars was born, a name to honor their love story and the bottles to keep it alive. Each label is part of a theme connected to the card game. After 33 years of marriage and three kids, being business partners keeps their relationship stronger than ever.

“At this point we have been married for a long time it give us something to talk about,” Brian said.

Their story is something they share with their customers. Their reaction is almost the same every single time.

“’Oh my gosh, wow, how old were you,’” Melody explained.

They relive their young love every time they share how it all began.

“Then they feel a little bit closer and compelled to come in because we are local kids that had a goal and now here we are,” Melody said.

A team that puts a little of their love story into every bottle.

The grand re-opening is Friday night with live music on the patio from 6:00-9:00 p.m. They are located at 39 West Pacific Avenue.

© 2018 KREM