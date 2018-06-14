SPOKANE, Wash. – The Eco Team of Spokane County was awarded a $5,000 grant to combat cigarette litter on the county courthouse campus and parts of Downtown Spokane.

The Eco Team is made up of employees from various Spokane County and City of Spokane departments.

On Thursday afternoon, the team announce the start of the campaign to reduce cigarette litter. They unveiled the new disposal containers that were purchased with the grant money.

The first one was installed near the STA bus stop in front of the Spokane County Public Works Building. Others will then be installed over the next two weeks. Grant money was also spent on car ashtrays and educational materials.



