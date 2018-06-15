SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley firefighters went the extra mile for a local 4-year-old girl.

On Thursday, Olivia's foot got stuck in her bike. Olivia was uninjured, but her bike was destroyed after firefighters used power tools to cut her free.

The team of firefighters that helped her was not content leaving the little girl without a bike. What they did next is sure to put a smile on your face.

The firefighters bought Olivia a brand new bike! They were able to use funding from the Spokane Valley Firefighters Benevolent Association to make sure Olivia was set to ride this summer. She even had a card and a plate of cookies to thank the crew.

