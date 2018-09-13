SPOKANE, Wash. — Second Harvest lit up the Steam Plant smokestacks in orange Sept 11-16 for hunger awareness. September is Hunger Action Month and hunger is a very real problem right here in the Inland northwest.

Second Harvest also honored one of their special volunteers, a local chef who offers free cooking teaching people how to use basic items from the food bank.

Tonight, was a big night for Chef Laurent, as he made his national television debut on the Food Network.

He is the chef and owner of Fleur de Sel in Post Falls and Fleur de Sel Artisan Creperie on the lower South Hill.

Chef Laurent has dedicated his life to cooking, and teaching others to cook. The chef is originally from France but has called the Inland Northwest home for years. In addition to running two restaurants, he teaches free cooking classes to children through Second Harvest. He says after cooking at a Second Harvest fundraiser he decided he wanted to do more.

Chef Laurent says it's important to him people learn how to make healthy, great tasting food.

"I feel fortunate that I have a great wife and partner in work, I have great children, healthy and I need to give back what I received in life. The main motivation is to show them that whatever they create that they are going to make and share with others, with their loved ones is going to taste so much better than what they are going to buy." Laurent said.

Tonight, he took his talents to network television. The local chef made his Food Network debut on the show "Guy's Grocery Games". It's a show where professional chefs compete in challenges to win up to $20,000.

In this episode called "the Global Games", four chefs represented different countries. Chef Laurent of course, cooked French cuisine.

What was really special about his appearance on the show is if won he would donate the money to Second Harvest.

