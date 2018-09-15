SPOKANE, Wash. — Green Bluff is known for its fresh, local produce, but now you can add hops to the list.

Hops are small green plants that give beer its distinct, bitter, floral, and cirtrusy taste.

According to Big Barn Brewing in Green Bluff, they have the only commercial hop field in Spokane County.

What started as a homebrewing passion for a local farmer and teacher, blossomed into a full time brewery.

"It sort of all snowballed together. It's been a lot of growth in the last five years," said farmer Eli Deitz.

Big Barn has two acres of hops and last year, that equated to two tons.

"Sprinkle them right in your glass of beer, and you get a whole experience beyond what your hoppiest IPA gives you," said Deitz.

Some of the hops end up right into their own beers, but Big Barn also packages and distributes some of the nuggets.

"We showed them the hops we've been processing. And we were like 'Open invite. Anybody want some fresh hops?" said Deitz.

Other than hops, Big Barn's repertoire includes peaches, apples and other fruits.

"In terms of growing season and quality, we definitely have it all here in Spokane," Deitz said.

Did you know... Big Barn Brewing uses many hops grown right on their farm? The Greenbluff brewery says they’re the only commercial hop producer in the county. pic.twitter.com/k07UHRvFED — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) September 14, 2018

