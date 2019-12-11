SPOKANE, Wash — The City of Spokane will take Lime scooters and bicycles off the streets for the winter on November 24.

According to Colin Quinn-Hurst, the city's pedestrian and bicycle planner, the WheelShare program will take its winter break on November 24. The bikes and scooters will return by March 15, 2020, Quinn-Hurst said.

Quinn-Hurst said riders have used the scooters and bicycles more than 600,000 times for a total distance of more than 700,000 miles as of Nov. 6, 2019.

The removal of the scooters and bikes will be gradual, Quinn-Hurst said, with lower-demand areas having their equipment removed first. Bikes and scooters in high-demand areas, such as business districts and downtown, being removed last.

