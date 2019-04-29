Editor's note: Above video is a report from November about the next steps for Lime bikes and scooters in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — City of Spokane leaders anticipate that Lime bikes and scooters will return to the streets during the week of May 13, which coincides with the city's annual Bike-to-Work Week.

The City of Spokane’s 74-day bike share pilot program with LimeBike officially ended in mid-November 2018 after more than two months in the city. That left many residents wondering about the future of electric bikes and scooters in the city.

The new Shared Mobility program contract was awarded to Lime after the city received four proposals in April, according to city documents.

The Spokane City Council will vote on the contract on Monday night. If it passes, it will head to Mayor David Condon's desk for signature.

As part of the contract with the city, Lime would pay a fee equivalent to 75 cents for every vehicle in operation a day. The fees will bring in an estimated $50,000 in revenue, according to City of Spokane documents.

A city spokesperson said some revenue from the contract will go toward continue work to increase amenities for bike users, like bike lanes, and administrative costs for the program.

The bikes and scooters will cost $1 to unlock and 15 cents per each minute of use.

Lime also anticipates hiring 20 full-time local employees to manage a fleet of up to 1,500 vehicles, according to Lime’s proposal.

Members of the community who pick up scooters when they reach low battery, recharge them and then redeploy them, can also earn some extra cash as “Lime Juicers.” According to city documents, more than 300 Spokane residents earned an average of $278.52 during the 2018 pilot program.

Lime operations staff are typically on duty 24 hours. Charging operations typically result in scooters having highest availability from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Generally, Juicers collect scooters for recharging after 7 p.m. and deploy them before 7 a.m. each morning. During the overnight hours, a lower volume of charged scooters will remain available in the highest-demand areas.

According to city documents, speed requirements would be put in place for the relaunch. Electric bikes and scooters will be limited 15 mph on flat ground, and vendors will use geofence technology to restrict and reduce speeds in areas defined by the city.

A reduced speed zone of 7 mph will be administered through Riverfront Park. Geofence boundaries will be adjusted in this area but will not interfere with travel on adjacent streets.

In March, the city council approved changes to city code in preparation for the launch of the “shared mobility program.”

Everyone is still required to wear helmets, except for adult bike or scooter app-base rental users. The city is still requiring future vendors to provide helmet usage education, rather than requiring them to provide helmets.

Electric scooters are now prohibited from downtown city sidewalks. This only applies when riding a scooter within the downtown core boundaries.

When you're riding an electric scooter on downtown city streets, the city has also upped the speed limit to 30 miles per hour from 25 miles per hour.

