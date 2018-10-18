LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Liberty Lake Police have located the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

Liberty Lake Police and Spokane Valley Fire found a woman lying seriously injured in the roadway near the intersection of Country Vista Drive and East Mission Avenue just after 8 a.m. on Thursday. Officials said the woman was immediately transported to Sacred Heart Hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Police said the vehicle was towed to the Liberty Lake Police Department and officers have applied for a search warrant to collect evidence. Washington State Patrol will assist in the investigation, officials said.

Officials have not yet named a suspect.

Police said the hit-and-run happened at approximately 8:10 a.m. Video surveillance shows a late 1990s to early 2000s red Dodge Dakota or Ram pickup truck leaving the area shortly after the incident.

Police are searching for a late1990's to early 2000's red Dodge Dakota or Ram pickup suspected of being involved in a vehicle versus pedestrian hit and run. (source: Liberty Lake Police Department)

If you have additional information regarding the hit-and-run, you are encouraged to contact the Liberty Lake Police Department at (509) 755-1140, or call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

This is an ongoing investigation.

© 2018 KREM