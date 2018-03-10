SPOKANE, Wash. — The two west lanes of Monroe Street between West Main Avenue and Sprague Avenue will be closed Oct. 8 through Nov. 23 due to underground electrical systems updates.

To ensure public safety, flaggers and traffic control will be in place. Avista will be using a crane, excavator and other heavy equipment at various times during the upgrade.

“We appreciate your patience as we work to update Avista’s aging infrastructure and increase the reliability of our electrical system,” said Ryan Bradeen, Avista’s manager of the downtown Spokane electrical network.

Outages are not expected during this period of work.

© 2018 KREM