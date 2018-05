NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. – Officials at Lakeside High School are searching for two individuals who broken into the school and vandalized it with spray paint.

The school wrote on Facebook that both vandals are young and one was wearing a Cheney Rodeo Sweatshirt. They broke in around 1 a.m. on Monday.

If you can identify either of the individuals, Lakeside HS asks that you contact Principal Brent Osborn at bosborn@9mile.org.

