It all started back when I was 14-years-old. My passions were playing the piano and finding ways to get involved in my community. When I learned I could win scholarships for those passions through the Miss America Organization I never looked back.

Now nine years later, I am competing for the job of Miss Washington because the crown on my head is more than just sparkles. The four points of the crown actually represent style, service, scholarship, and success. For me, the service point of the crown is what drives my excitement to represent our state of Washington.

I am just one of 25 women in Washington with a title advocating for something they care about. My passion lies within being a voice for the disabled community. Everyone, no matter who they are, deserves the same opportunities to play sports and be an athlete. I have loved working with ParaSport Spokane, making sure that children with disabilities know there is a team waiting for them to join.

The most common question I get when people ask about the organization is, "why is Miss America still relevant in today's society?" I say, as long as our world is looking for intelligent, empowered, and strong women who care about making a difference then yes, the world needs us.



