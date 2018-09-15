SPOKANE, Wash. — Before making the move to Spokane, I lived and worked in Wilmington, North Carolina as a reporter.

Wilmington is a special place, not just for its pristine beaches, picturesque sunsets and amazing seafood, but for its people.

As the beautiful coastline continues to be jolted by Tropical Storm Florence Friday night, all I can do is hope for the best as my friends and former coworkers ride it out.

"It's just been a lot of noise outside. You can hear the wind gusts and you can hear the building almost like swaying," said Hannah Patrick, anchor and reporter for WWAY News.

When I worked at WWAY, Hannah and I did our fair share of storm coverage together, but nothing like this had crossed our path while I was in the Port City.

"It's totally something I have never seen before. You know I've covered Mathew and I've covered Arthur and Joaquin a couple of the smaller storms, but this is something that I have never experience before," said Patrick.

As coverage on Florence continues, my former news crew have been sleeping at the station, doing wall to wall coverage.

"Eight hours on, eight hours off so we sleep pretty much as much as we can in between," said Patrick.

By now we've all seen what she's talking about. Downed trees, massive flood waters and destruction all around.

The familiar paths that I've walked, is now over taken by the water from Cape Fear River.

With all the disaster, learning of the mother and infant killed when a tree fell on their home in Wilmington was the most sobering.

I couldn't imagine what it was like for the local reporters who were on scene.

"It really hit us hard-- just hit us hard how many things people are going through not just the family, but also the firefighters who are responding to these things while also not knowing what their home and their families are dealing with," said Patrick.

It's stories like these that have me worried about the place I once called home. However, I find comfort in knowing the people of Wilmington are resilient and they have been here before and they will get through the storm.

"We really think we are doing a service to our community by being here, getting out as much information as possible to try to prevent more injuries and more deaths and we really hope that all of this is worth it," Patrick said.

