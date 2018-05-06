SPOKANE CO., Wash. -- Children will be able to eat free at select local libraries and Spokane Valley parks this summer.

The North Spokane Library will serve as a summer meals site. The site will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Monday through Friday from June 18 to August 17, with the exception of July 4.

The Deer Park Library will serve afternoon snacks every Monday through Friday in June through August, except the Fourth of July. Snack time runs from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Spokane County Library is also teaming up with the Spokane Valley Parks and Recreation Department for the "Free Summer Park Program." Children can enjoy a free book reading and those under 18 can enjoy a free meal provided by the East Valley School District.

Those interested can attend at:

• Valley Mission Park from 12-12:30 p.m. on June 19 and 27.

• Terrace View Park from 12-12:30 p.m. on July 18 and 28.

• Edgecliff Park from 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. on July 17 and 26.

