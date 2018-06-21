SPOKANE, Wash.-- A program at local farmers markets is showing children that it pays off to learn and be healthy this summer.

KERNEL, which stands for "Kids Eating Right, Nutrition and Exercise for Life", is setting up booths at 7 farmers markets in the Spokane area to host free learning activities for children.The idea behind the program is to make the farmers markets a fun place for children to got to and to set good life habits at an early age. The program is hosted by Food For All, a program within Catholic Charities.

Children who take part in the learning activities are awarded $2 vouchers from the Inland Northwest Farmers Market Association to go buy their own fruits and vegetables from the markets.

“A farmers market is a community place. It’s a place where everybody comes and has a good time around fresh foods. Learning where your food is grown, and meeting the farmer who grew it, really adds value in the child’s mind," said Food For All Program Coordinator Carolyn Connelly. "Also, you’re getting the best quality produce, and that’s also going to be the most nutritious."

A few farmers markets that will have KERNEL booths this summer include Spokane Farmers' Market, Kendall Yards Night Market and the Thursday farmers market on South Perry.

Awesome program at farmers markets in Spokane this summer—it’s called “KERNEL,” and it teaches kids about agriculture and nature through fun games and activities. They then get $2 vouchers to buy farmers market fruits and veggies. pic.twitter.com/GtlR0WzJY6 — Rob Harris (@robharristv) June 21, 2018

