SPOKANE, Wash.—Crews responded to a possible water rescue after a kayak was spotted in the Spokane River Monday morning.

Spokane Fire Department officials said somebody was driving across the TJ Meenach Drive Bridge when they spotted a kayak in the river.

SFD authorities said they were using drones to search the river banks but so far has not found anything.

