SPOKANE, Wash. -- Retired Spokane County Sheriff's K9 Laslo welcomed nine puppies about eight months ago.

Now, they are all grown up and Justice is on his way to following in his dad's footsteps.

Laslo retired in 2017 as part of one of the best crime fighting teams Spokane has ever seen. It was time for another K9 superstar to take over with huge paws to fill. Justice is only eight months old but his bite tells Western Pacific K9 Trainer Frank Bowne he could have a powerful career in law enforcement.

“He's a hard headed stubborn dog which lends itself to this type of work,” Bowne said.

Turns out he takes after his father.

“They are, what's the word, they are both kind of jerks,” Bowne explained.

Jerks who will do whatever it takes to protect.

“It doesn't matter what's in front of them, they just want to bite,” Bowne said. “You need a police dog that is willing to bite you even if you are standing there passive and waiting. Justice will do that. So would Laslo.”

Justice still has a ways to go in training but Bowne is an A plus student. The hope is to keep Justice in the Spokane area to carry on the family legacy.

“I know that Jeff's dream is to have a local handler handling him somewhere around here to carry on the Laslo tradition,” Bowne said.

Laslo's son is now ready to live up to his name, it just runs in the family.

