SPOKANE, Wash. -- Retired K9 Laslo had another round of seizures Sunday night.

Laslo's handler posted an update on Facebook Sunday. He said Laslo was put into a drug induced coma to try and stop the seizures.

According to the Facebook post, he said the seizures happened, even though the retired K9 took all of his medications. Laslo visited the veterinarian's officer after the seizures stopped.

"Praying he will pull out of this. Thanks for all of the kind comments and prayers," said his handler on Facebook.

Laslo also suffered from seizures in March and January of this year.

