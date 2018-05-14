SPOKANE, Wash. – Retired Spokane County K9 Laslo is doing better after receiving emergency medical

Over the weekend, he was brought into the emergency vet clinic and was placed in a medically induced coma with the hope the seizures would stop.

Sheriff’s leaders said on Monday Laslo was back at home with his family. His seizures appear to have subsided.

Detective Jeff Thurman, his family and the Ponti Veterinary Clinic are providing the best medical treatment possible to help Laslo recover.

If you would like to donate to his treatment, you are asked to donate to Ponto Veterinary Clinic in care of Laslo.

