SPOKANE, Wash. — The First Interstate Center for the Arts announced Monday that the Tony Award winning musical ‘Hamilton will be coming to Spokane for the 2020-2021 Best of Broadway season.

Officials did not announce when the show would be coming or when tickets will go on sale.

'Hamilton' is a musical about the life of one of America's Founding Father, Alexander Hamilton, inspired by the biography written by Ron Chernow. The show's music and lyrics were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The show debut in February 2015. It was nominated for 16 Tonys, winning 11, and won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Mean Girls, Book of Mormon, Jersey Boys and Escape to Margaritaville will also be coming to Spokane in 2020.

