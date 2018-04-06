SPOKANE, Wash. -- A former Spokane police sergeant guilty of raping a coworker could get a new trial.

In court Monday, a judge ruled arguments for a new trial for Gordon Ennis will be heard on June 15. This is the same day Ennis is expected to be sentenced.

Ennis was found guilty of second degree rape for the sexual assault of a coworker on October 24, 2015.

Documents said the victim described herself as "very intoxicated” at the party. She said she passed out in a guest bedroom and woke up to Ennis touching her inappropriately. She told detectives she tried to move away and heard Ennis say, "I gotta go, I gotta go home," in a panicked voice. Investigators said they later found the woman's DNA in Ennis's car on the gear shift and driver's side seat belt.

